WEDNESDAY
Kathleen “Kay” Ann Moore, 73, of Moscow — 6-8 p.m. Celebration of Life at East City Park, Moscow.
THURSDAY
Michael Donald Goetz, 70, of Viola — 10:30 a.m. gathering at Short’s Funeral Chapel with a celebration of life following at the Viola Community Center.
FRIDAY
Robert W. “Bobby” Bennett, 85, of rural Moscow — 1 p.m. celebration of life at the Latah County Fairgrounds Event Center.
SATURDAY
Miriam Lee (Colvard) Tuck Stratton, 89, of Pullman — 10 a.m. graveside service at the Pullman Cemetery.
Angeline Elizabeth Bauer, 98, of Pullman — 11 a.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pullman. Angeline will be laid to rest at the Pullman Cemetery.
Vernon William Johnson, 83, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. memorial service at Cody Jo’s Wagon Wheel, 220 Sixth St., Potlatch. Food and refreshments will be provided for anyone who knew Vern, and would like to take part in remembering him.
Peter and Chris Vaughn, 78 and 79, of Moscow — 1-3 p.m. Celebration of Life at the University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Mary Esther (Weeks) Bear, 70, a resident of Garfield — 2 p.m. memorial service at Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, with Pastor Kevin Beeson officiating. Potlatch Post #10300 VFW and the United States Air Force will conduct Military Honors.