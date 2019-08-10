TODAY
David Robert Eveland, 97, of Centralia, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick/Lewiston — 3 p.m. graveside service with inurnment and military honor guard, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens (veterans section), 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Matisen Rae Huntley, 18, of Endicott, Wash. — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 Fourth St., Endicott. A reception will follow at the Endicott School.
SUNDAY, AUG 11
Amy Jo Bass, 38, of Spokane — 1 p.m., memorial, St. John Community Building, 304 Front St., St. John, Wash.
MONDAY, AUG. 12
Gilbert J. “Gil” Low, 100, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial with full military honors, Regency Retirement Community, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman.
SATURDAY, AUG. 17
Dolores J. Rogers, 86, of Coeur d’Alene — 11 a.m. memorial service, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 501 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
Kathryn Walker, 49, of Moscow — 2 p.m. service, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow the service.