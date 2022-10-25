Wednesday
Julia Rogers, 96, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 First St., Moscow. Burial at the Moscow Cemetery and luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Church afterward.
Friday
Jeannine Petersen, 87, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service, Moscow Cemetery. A gathering will follow at her daughter Debbie’s home.
Saturday
Abriauna Brook, 18, of Phoenix — 10 a.m. memorial service, First Church of the Nazarene 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Jonathan Ray Anderson, 44, of Palouse — 11 a.m. graveside service, Freeze Cemetery. A covered-dish brunch at the old VFW Hall, 735 Pine St., Potlatch.
Chester “Chet” Hall, 85, of Coeur d’Alene and formerly of Moscow — 1 p.m. service, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Sunday
Trisha Verdal, 74, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. A no-host bar, hors d’oeuvres and chocolate candy will be served.