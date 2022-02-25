Today
John Hubert Meyer, 76, of Uniontown — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the services at St. Gall Catholic Cemetery.
Saturday
John William Herkes, 94, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. The service will be followed by a luncheon in the adjacent Family Center.
Gary Qualmann, 67, of Viola — 11 a.m. burial, Viola Cemetery.
Monday
Robert Gerard Meehan, 80, of Pullman — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Robert will be laid to rest at the Pullman City Cemetery with his wife, Carol.