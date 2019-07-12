SATURDAY
Dennis Jay Ochszner, 69, of Clarkston — Noon celebration of life, Beachview Park, Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Eldora “Mickie” Duross, 96, of Deary — 10 a.m. celebration of life/memorial, Trinity Baptist Church, 711 Fairview Drive, Moscow. A reception will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Deary Community Center in Deary.
SUNDAY
Julia Silberberg Cohen, 100, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Bishop Place Senior Living, 815 SE Klemgard St., Pullman.
THURSDAY
Teddy “Ted” Leroy Bailey — 1 p.m. memorial, Deary Community Church with James Stoner speaking. A lunch will follow at the Deary community center.