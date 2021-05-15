TODAY,
Brandon Lee Garrelts, 36, formerly of Pullman — 2-4 p.m. celebration of Life at Sunnyside Park, 147 SW Cedar St., Pullman.
John W. Gilbert, 73, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial service at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene.
SUNDAY
John Weldon Askins, 45, of Palouse — 2 p.m. Celebration of Life at the Scenic 6 Park in Potlatch.
MONDAY
Robert “Bob” M. Lemon, 79, a resident of Colfax — 2 p.m. funeral service at the Community Bible Church, 714 S. Hillcrest Drive, Colfax.
WEDNESDAY
Patti (Curtis) Walters, 81, a resident of Potlatch — 1 p.m. celebration of life at Freeze Cemetery north of Potlatch.