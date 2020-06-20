MONDAY
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — noon to 8 p.m. Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel located at 1225 E Sixth St., Moscow.
Juanita Maxine (Davey) Winn, 88, formerly of Deary — 1 p.m. graveside service and burial, family plot at Pinecrest Cemetery, Deary.
FRIDAY
Yick Tze Eng, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at Moscow Cemetery located at 1650 Troy Road, Moscow.
Carrie Jenann Hosley, 49, of Deary — 4 p.m. celebration of life and 5 p.m. potluck dinner, Deary Community Center. Dishes provided need to be covered when entering the building.