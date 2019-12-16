TUESDAY
Dwight Inman Zeller, 91, of Troy — 10 a.m. funeral services at the Troy Lutheran Church with burial following at Burnt Ridge Cemetery and a meal following back at the church.
WEDNESDAY
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express in Pullman.
FRIDAY
Malcolm Thorson, 18, of Lewiston — 3 p.m. celebration of life at Echo Hills Church 3215 Echo Hills Drive Lewiston.
SATURDAY
Charles Nylic Partee, 81, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 840 10th St., Clarkston.