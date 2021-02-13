WEDNESDAY
Marjory Taylor McReynolds, 95, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral service at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY
Marjory Taylor McReynolds, 95, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral service at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
What your neighbors are reading
Your guide to the best businesses in the region