TODAY
Dolores J. Rogers, 86, of Coeur d’Alene — 11 a.m. memorial service, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 501 E. Wallace Ave., Coeur d’Alene.
Kathryn Walker, 49, of Moscow — 2 p.m. service, United Church of Moscow, 123 W. First St., Moscow. A reception will follow the service.
THURSDAY
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 7 p.m. rosary, Sacred Heart Church in Pullman, 440 NE Ash St..
FRIDAY
Richard “Dick” James Druffel, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Church in Pullman, 440 NE Ash St. Family graveside Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held on the family farm at 3002 Brown Road.