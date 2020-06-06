MONDAY
Gladys Irene Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — Noon to 6 p.m viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel.
Dylan Thomas Kirpes, 13, of Colton — 4-7 p.m. visitation for family and friends, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
TUESDAY
Gladys Irene Waldrop, 93, of Elk River — 1 p.m. graveside service at the Three Pines Cemetery in Elk River. A reception and potluck dinner will follow at the Elk River Community Center.
Dylan Thomas Kirpes, 13, of Colton — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Gall Catholic Church, 306 Steptoe St., Colton. Due to social distancing guidelines, seating inside the church will be limited and family will be given priority.