Saturday
Ralph F. Webb, 66, of Palouse — 11 a.m. memorial, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 10300 VFW. Urn burial will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse.
Richard “Rick” Wayenberg, 71, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. celebration of life, View Room of Gladish Community and Cultural Center in Pullman.
Monday
Richard Alan ‘Dick’ Johnston, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow. Funeral will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at noon at the Best Western in Moscow.