TODAY
Stephanie Kay Kalasz-Flowers, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunnymead Way, Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery followed with a lunch at the church.
WEDNESDAY
Wayne Hale Crathorne, 84, formerly of Lewiston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Holy Trinity church, 105 E. Alder St., Palouse. A burial service will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery with a reception afterwards.
FRIDAY
Martin “Marty” Waananen, 92, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Rd, Pullman.
SATURDAY
David Robert Eveland, 97, of Centralia, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick/Lewiston — 3 p.m. graveside service with inurnment and military honor guard, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens (veterans section), 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
MONDAY
Gilbert J. “Gil” Low, 100, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial with full military honors, Regency Retirement Community, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman.