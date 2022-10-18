Today
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Alvin “Leroy” Larson, 84, of Kendrick — 1 p.m., graveside service, Juliaetta Cemetery.
Wednesday
Thursday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial celebration, Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow at the Elks Golf Course where all can share their favorite stories about Mike.
Saturday
Marianna Matteson, 90, of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. celebration of life, Alumni Center on the Washington State University campus, Pullman. Light appetizers will be served.