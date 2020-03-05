FRIDAY
Hussein M. Zbib, 61, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Washington State University CUB in the Junior Ball Room.
Donald Lee Quist, 84, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral service at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene. Burial will be at the Viola Cemetery. A reception and time of fellowship will follow at the Viola Community Center.
Shirley Ellen (Bergland) Tulin, 86, of Colfax — 1 p.m. memorial service in the chapel of Bruning Funeral Home, Colfax.
Joseph C. Watson, 74, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center Auditorium in Pullman.
Jerry Lee Brown, 80, of Clarkston — 3 p.m. service, Tammany View Baptist Church, 3732 20th St., Lewiston.
SATURDAY
Eldon Dee Wilson, 56, of Moscow — 2 p.m. celebration of life, Eagles Lodge, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.