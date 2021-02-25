Today
Betty Jean Hirschi Bienz, 93, of Pullman — 5-7 p.m. visitation at Kimball Funeral Home, Pullman.
Friday
Betty Jean Hirschi Bienz, 93, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Pullman Cemetery.
Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. High 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with snow showers evolving to a steady snow. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 25, 2021 @ 5:46 am
