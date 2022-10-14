Today
Joann Story, 81, of Pullman — 10 a.m. celebration of life, Round Top Public House, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman. The celebration will take place in the pavilion.
Francis Raymon “Frank” Bennett, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow. A reception to follow at the Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow.
Caroline “Linda” Christenson, 84, of Moscow — noon, memorial gathering and covered-dish dinner, Hordemanns Pond, Moscow.
Saturday
Tom Sprute, 82, and Janet Sprute, 78, both of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Genesee. A reception will follow at 1 p.m., at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Howard Byron Quigley, 70, of Palouse — 1 p.m., memorial service, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse.
Monday
Mary Harding Blanton, 90, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — noon to 6 p.m. viewing, Shorts Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Alvin “Leroy” Larson, 84, of Kendrick — 1 p.m., graveside service, Juliaetta Cemetery.
Wednesday
Thursday
Michael James Sprenger, 57, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial celebration, Moscow Church of the Nazarene. A reception will follow at the Elks Golf Course where all can share their favorite stories about Mike.