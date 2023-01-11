Thursday
Patricia Anne Halvorson, 90, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., Pullman.
Friday
Stephen J. Szablya, 61, of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Corbeill Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
Sunday
Larry W. Fredrickson, 78, of Deary — 1 p.m. memorial dinner, Deary Community Center. There will be truck parking available.
Tuesday
Gerald James ‘Jerry’ Heitstuman, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.