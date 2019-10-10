FRIDAY
Leslie F. Harlow, 86, of Spokane — 2:15 p.m. interment at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Larry Thonney, 93, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at the Pullman Presbyterian Church, 1630 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.
Shirley Jean Gunther, 90, of Moscow — 11 a.m. funeral at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. A St., Moscow. A meal will be served immediately after, followed by a 2 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Patricia “Pat” Ann Smith, 82, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman.