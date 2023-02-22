Today
Kenneth D. Moore, 55, of Moscow — 1 p.m memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Thursday
Joyce Alsterlund, 81, of Colfax — 2 p.m. celebration of life, the Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge Street, Palouse. There will be a potluck/covered dish reception following the service at the church.
Friday
Connie L. Swinney, 74, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. funeral, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse, with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating. A private family burial will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse, after the service and a luncheon will also be held at the Federated church.