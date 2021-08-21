Today
Maden Evan McAnear, 31, of Kamiah — 1 p.m. memorial, Life Center Church, Kamiah.
Jill Anne (Frensdorf) Anderson, 72, of Moscow — 2-3 p.m. limited capacity service, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, followed by an open reception from 3-5 p.m.
Tuesday
Judith “Judy” Rae Babbitt Helmke, 79, of Farmington — 10:30 a.m. graveside, Garfield Cemetery. Pastor Michelle Ellinwood will officiate. Reception will follow at the Farmington Seventh-day Adventist gymnasium.
Friday
Marilyn Yvonne (Nelson) Jeffers, 78 — 1:30 p.m. celebration of life, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.