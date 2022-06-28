Thursday
Kevin Michael Ketchie, 58, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pullman Cemetery. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. at Round Top Pavilion in Pullman, 1260 Palouse Ridge Drive, Pullman.
Saturday
Iola Lee Golden Hatley, 99, of Moscow — 2 p.m. reception to honor life, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow.
Constance “Connie” Joan Schwartz Lynd, 86, of Palouse — 2 p.m. graveside service, Greenwood Cemetery, Palouse. The Rev. Corey Laughary will officiate the service.