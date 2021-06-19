SATURDAY
David Evan Jones, 69, of Moscow — 10 a.m. celebration of life at the University Inn Best Western in Moscow.
Ginger Morris, 90, of Princeton — 2 p.m. graveside service at the Potlatch Cemetery with Rev. Larry Veith officiating.
Marie C. Heisler, 66, of Colfax — 2:30 p.m. graveside service at the Colfax Cemetery.
MONDAY
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 4-7 p.m. viewing at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman.
TUESDAY
Dean L. Vettrus, 86, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 W. “A” St., Moscow.
Steven Merle Bidle, 70, of Pullman — 3-7 p.m memorial gathering at the Whitman County Fire District No. 11 Albion Station, 304 W. Second St, Albion.