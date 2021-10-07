TODAY
Joan Margaret French, 89, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral Mass, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. Lunch will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center.
Bertha (Powe) Nygaard, 83, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. graveside services, Rock Creek Cemetery.
FRIDAY
Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
SATURDAY
Larry A. Loomis, 77, of Moscow — 10 a.m. viewing, Relief Society Room at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Blaine Street Stake Center, 1657 S. Blaine St., Moscow with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m.