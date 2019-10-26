TODAY
Charles “Chuck” Melton Thomas, 87, of Moscow — 11 a.m memorial service, Nazarene Church, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Eva Stewart Bristol, 89, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman.
Meredith J. Willcox, 45, of Portland, Ore. — 2 p.m. celebration of life service, Palouse Federated Church, 635 N. Bridge St., Palouse. The family asks all who attend to wear one of Meredith’s favorite colors: pink, blue or crimson and gray.
Mary Lou Fliger, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life at the Juliaetta Community Center, (the Old Zion Lutheran Church) 203 Main St, Juliaetta.
Donald Carleton, 90, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside remembrance service at the Moscow Cemetery.
TUESDAY
Walter James Kochan, 97, of Moscow — 11 a.m rosary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, followed by a 11:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. A luncheon will be at St. Mary’s Family Center immediately afterward.