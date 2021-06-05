SATURDAY
Christie Renee Mathwig, 63, of Troy — 4 p.m. memorial, Bridge Bible Fellowship, 960 W. Palouse River Drive, Moscow. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for a potluck celebration of life to follow the memorial.
MONDAY
Barbara Ann Fitzpatrick, 86, of Moscow — 10 a.m. rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass. Burial will be afterward at the Moscow Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY
Juanita “Nita” F. Mantz, 101, of Potlatch — 11 a.m. funeral services, Grace Community Church with Rev. Larry Veith officiating. Burial will follow at the Mendenhall Cemetery, Onaway. Military honors will take place, with Potlatch Post No. 10300 Veterans of Foreign Wars and the United States Army Honor Guard participating.
THURSDAY
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Church in Moscow followed by a 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 at the church.