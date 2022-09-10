Today
Eddie LeRoy Anderson, 79, of Juliaetta — 11 a.m., celebration of life, Cottonwood City Hall, 506 King St., Cottonwood. Lunch will be provided, so please come and share your stories.
Reece Robert DeMeerleer, 27, of Lewiston — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Genesee Fire Department, Genesee. Come and share your fun, happy memories.
Clyde A. Shepherd, 76, of Onaway — 10:30 a.m., graveside service, Mendenhall Cemetery, 1004 Crane Creek Road, Potlatch, with Pastor Bob Lambert officiating.
Wednesday
CaroleJohnson, 85, and Roy Johnson, 83, of Pullman — 10 a.m., memorial service, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman.