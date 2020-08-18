TODAY
Ellen L. Woolf, 82, a resident of Spokane, formerly of Pullman and Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery.
WEDNESDAY
Anita “Marlene” Wright, 80, of Wenatchee, formerly of Palouse — 11 a.m. family graveside service at the Freeze Cemetery, North of Potlatch.
Ronald Major Carnie, 59, of Moscow — 1-5 p.m. reception celebrating Ron’s life will be held at East City Park in Moscow.
FRIDAY
Ronald Major Carnie, 59, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens, 7315 N. Government Way.