TODAY
Mark Davis Howell, 54, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial at Paradise Hills Church of God Located at 510 Northwood in Moscow.
WEDNESDAY
Ernest Dell Bean, 71, of Moscow — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch celebration of Ernie’s life, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
FRIDAY
John Gilbert Russell, 77, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the St. Mary’s Family Center, 618 E. First St., Moscow.
SATURDAY
Gordon Dwaine Sheets, 58, of Pahrump, Nev., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 East Third St., Moscow. Reception and graveside service will immediately follow. Interment will be at the Moscow Cemetery next to his brother Tony.
Miriam L. Stratton, 89, of Pullman — 1-4 p.m. memorial, Fairfield Inn, 1000 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Attendees are welcome to bring finger food or appetizers to share. Drinks will be provided. Miriam was a great supporter of creativity in all its forms. To honor her passion, attendees are invited to bring something to display, perhaps something that is an example of that support their life.