TODAY
Forrest W. Parkay, 74, of Pullman — 3 to 5 p.m. memorial service at the Lewis Alumni Center, Washing State University Campus in Pullman.
Kathryn E. Springer, 101, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Genesee Community Church 118 E Ash Ave., Genesee, ID 83832. A lunch will be served following the memorial at the Genesee Fire Station.
FRIDAY
Margery Rounds Muir, 86, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial serivce at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. A reception will follow. A family internment service will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date.
SATURDAY
Brian Gregory Edwards, 36, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service at Banyans Pavillion at Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Pullmam.
Becky Davis Kacmarsky, 59, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. memorial at the Depot in Scenic Six Park in Potlatch.