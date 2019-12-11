THURSDAY, DEC. 12
Martin Joel Walker, 61, a resident of Colfax — 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life and 6 p.m. service at Kramer Funeral Home, N. 203 Bridge St., Palouse.
SATURDAY, DEC. 14
Jack C. Carloye, 92, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service at Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St. in Pullman.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18
Richard Laurence Hume, 80, of Pullman — 2:30 p.m. drop-in reception and memorial tribute at 3:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express in Pullman.
SATURDAY, DEC. 21
Charles Nylic Partee, 81, of Orofino — 2 p.m. celebration of life at the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 840 10th St., Clarkston.