TODAY
Dorothy H. Meyer Schnaible, 93, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Moscow.
Tina Irene Gudmunson, 51, of Colfax — 11 a.m. celebration of life service at the First Baptist Church, 200 N Mill St., Colfax.
Jack Dehaven Bradley, 63, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial service will be held at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, with a reception following at Trinity Reformed Church.
William C. “Bill” Maston, 88, of Johnson — 1:30 p.m. graveside with military honors, Pullman Cemetery.