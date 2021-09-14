WEDNESDAY
Dona Jean Miller, 96, of Pullman — 10 a.m. graveside, Dry Creek Cemetery, 9600 Hill Road, Boise. Masks required.
Tressa Jean DeBoer, 84, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
Timothy Earl Charters, 56, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. memorial, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
THURSDAY
Marlene Louise Neubronner Johnston, 84, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 1036 West A St., Moscow, and will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at noon at the Best Western in Moscow.
SATURDAY
James “Jim” Arnold Nelson, 76, of Troy — 11 a.m. celebration of life, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1657 Blaine St., Moscow. A burial service will follow at Burnt Ridge Cemetery in Troy. A reception and time of fellowship will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Troy afterward.
Nancy F. Hutcheson Sproul, 68, of Missoula, Mont., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Community Church, 402 Main St., Juliaetta, with burial to follow in the Juliaetta Cemetary. A covered-dish luncheon will follow at the Grange Hall in Kendrick.
Diamond Jeffory Western, 70, of Moscow — 2-4 p.m. memorial, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.