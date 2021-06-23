THURSDAY
Louis LeRoy Johnson, 87, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside, Pullman Cemetery, followed by root beer floats at RidgePointe Community Clubhouse.
FRIDAY
Dr. Jack D. Rogers, 83, of Pullman — 2 p.m. graveside service at the Pullman City Cemetery.
SATURDAY
Edward Leon Berreth, 85, of Weippe — 9:30-10:30 a.m. services with a viewing at the home of Jason Berreth of Weippe, 407 N. Third St., E. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Navy Commander and Chaplain Carl Rhoads at the Fraser Cemetery, Orofino. A potluck lunch and slide show will follow at the Fraser Grange.
Arnold Evan Aston, 68, of Harvard — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. celebration of life at the Harvard Hall in Harvard. Please bring a story to share as we celebrate the life of one of the best.
Ray J. Schaff, 83, of Pullman — 11 a.m. funeral Mass, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial with military honors will follow at the Pullman Cemetery.
Lewis Otto Ulmer, 84, of Kooskia — 1-4 p.m. celebration of life, Kamiah Senior Center with a potluck dinner. Shane Agee will officiate the service. Attendees are asked to bring a favorite dish to share.
Lonnie R. Coleman, 71, of Moscow — 2 p.m. memorial with Bill Slinkard officiating, Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. United States Army Honor Guard and the Potlatch Post #10300 will conduct military honors. Following the service a potluck dinner will be held at the Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow.
TUESDAY
Mary Louise Laughton, 84, of Steptoe — 1 p.m. memorial, Bruning Funeral Home, 109 N. Mill St., Colfax. Attendees are welcome to join the family at Best Western, Colfax, immediately after the service for dessert.