TODAY
Elizabeth Lucille Kochan, 95, of Moscow — 10:30 a.m. rosary will be recited at St. Mary’s Church in Moscow followed by a 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at 11:00 at St Mary’s Church in Moscow.
SATURDAY
Hal E. Stevenson, 62, of Harvard, Idaho — 2 p.m. gathering, Log Inn, Potlatch, following the United States Navy Honor Guard ceremony.
MONDAY
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 4-6 p.m. viewing at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston.
TUESDAY
Dorthy A. Mader, 93, of Lewiston — 2 p.m. celebration of life at Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.