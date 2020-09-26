TODAY
Nicole Joann Lettenmaier Gilbert, 31, of Kendrick — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Kendrick VFW Hall. A potluck will follow.
Charlotte Nelson, 85, of Genesee — 11 a.m. memorial service at the Genesee City Cemetery. A socially distanced reception will be held at the Genesee Fire Hall following. All are welcome to both. Charlotte passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Wendy S. Mitchell, 66, of Moscow — 1 p.m. graveside service at the Moscow Cemetery. Because of the ongoing pandemic, there is no social gathering scheduled for after the service.