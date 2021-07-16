FRIDAY
Tedd Randolph Nealey, 74, of LaCrosse — 11 a.m. memorial service at the LaCrosse High School gymnasium ith a reception to follow in the school cafeteria.
Monty Joe Boydston, 62, of Moscow — 1 p.m. funeral service at the LDS Stake Center on Blaine Street.
SATURDAY
Mary Ann Delzer (Harlan), 83, of Garfield — 10 a.m. graveside service at the Garfield Cemetery with Pastor Dean Walker officiating.
Kenneth John Segota, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service at the Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E 7th St. Moscow ID 83843. All are welcome! If you are a scout, please wear your uniform in honor of Ken.
Virginia Sue Winningham Drake, 98, of Palouse — 2-4 p.m. open house, featuring photographs and memories preserved throughout Sue’s life, 215 N. Beech St., Palouse.
Melvin Earl Miller Jr., 65, of Moscow — 2-5 p.m. memorial with covered-dish dinner, Moscow Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Please bring your memories and fun stories to share.
SUNDAY
Mary Louise Ledeman (Berry) Cadle, 76, of Pullman — 1-4 p.m. memorial celebration at the Foundry Kitchen and Cocktails in Pullman.
THURSDAY
Bernard “Bernie” N. Hermann, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside memorial service at the Moscow Cemetery. Friends and family are invited.