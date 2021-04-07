THURSDAY
Paul Lewis Crawford, 66, of Pomeroy — 1-2:30 p.m. celebration of life, Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. 3 p.m. honor guard ceremony and blessing at his grave site, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
SATURDAY
Yvonne Marie (Musch) Lewis, 88, of Lewiston and formerly of Bovill — 12 p.m. potluck luncheon at the Deary Community Center.
Cody Thomas Hendrix, 27, of Onaway — 11 a.m. graveside memorial, Freeze cemetery with a luncheon afterwards at the Scenic Six depot, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch.