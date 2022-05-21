Today
Phillip J. McKeirnan, 71, of Pullman — 11 a.m. graveside service, Pomeroy Catholic Cemetery, Pomeroy.
Linda Jane (Cone) Osborne, 73, of Potlatch — 1 p.m. memorial, Cayuse Kids Saddle Club Grounds, 1012 Bear Creek Rd., Princeton. A catered dinner will follow the memorial service.
Sunday
Stan R. Bischoff, 78, of Palouse — 2 p.m. celebration of life with dessert potluck, Palouse High School gym, Palouse.
Wednesday
Richard “Rick” Stephens, 74, of Albion — 1 p.m. memorial, Colfax Church of The Nazarene, 1103 N. Morton St., Colfax.
Thursday
Elwin Ray “Speed” Germer, 93, of Clarkston — 11 a.m. funeral service, Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home, 920 21st Ave., Lewiston. Luncheon to follow at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 2200 11th Ave., Lewiston. Committal at 3 p.m. at Viola Cemetery.
Richard “Rick” Stephens 74, of Albion — 11:15 a.m. burial with military honors, Washington State Veterans Cemetery, Medical Lake, Wash.