TODAY
Lois Jean Rogers Alton, 86, of Everett, Wash., and formerly of Moscow — 11 a.m. graveside Interment of Ashes Memorial Service, Moscow Cemetery, 1650 Troy Road, Moscow. A luncheon will immediately follow at the Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, in Moscow. The family has respectfully requested facial masks and social distancing be observed.
John E. Love, 88, of Garfield — 1 p.m. celebration of life and memorial, Garfield Middle/Elementary School, 810 N. Third St., Garfield.
Jeanette Fleener Talbott, 103, of Moscow — 1 p.m. memorial, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Masks will be required.
Joan L. Pubols, 88, of Pullman — 2 p.m. memorial service, Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1300 SE Sunnymead Way, Pullman.
FRIDAY
Dr. Linda R. Robinette, 74, of Pullman — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Round Top Pavilion, at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Pullman.