Monday
Robert Heitsuman, 52, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service Moscow Church of the Nazarene, 1400 E. Seventh St., Moscow.
Tuesday
Leslie Wilson, 74, of Genesee — 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Genesee, followed by the funeral mass which will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph McDonald at 11 a.m.
Margaret Pfaff, 85, of Spokane — 1 p.m. funeral service, Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, with Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery.
Wednesday
John Schlomer, 82, of LaCrosse — 10 a.m. funeral service at LaCrosse Cemetery and 11 a.m. memorial service at the LaCrosse United Methodist Church.