TODAY
Martin “Marty” Waananen, 92, of Pullman — 11 a.m. memorial service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Rd, Pullman.
Lillian Kathleen Parkins, 68, of Moscow — 11 a.m. service, The Crossing Church, 715 Travois Way, Moscow. A covered-dish celebration of life following at the fairgrounds all in Moscow.
SATURDAY
David Robert Eveland, 97, of Centralia, Wash., and formerly of Kendrick/Lewiston — 3 p.m. graveside service with inurnment and military honor guard, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens (veterans section), 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will immediately follow at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
Matisen Rae Huntley, 18, of Endicott, Wash — 11 a.m. funeral, Trinity Lutheran Church, 217 Fourth St., Endicott. A reception will follow at the Endicott School.
SUNDAY
Amy Jo Bass, 38, of Spokane — 1 p.m., memorial, St. John Community Building, 304 Front St., St John, Wash.
MONDAY
Gilbert J. “Gil” Low, 100, of Pullman — 10 a.m. memorial with full military honors, Regency Retirement Community, 1285 SW Center St., Pullman.