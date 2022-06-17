Today
Isabel E. Bond, 89, of Moscow — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Short’s Funeral Chapel, 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Ida Albina (Bacca) Wolheter, 83, of Potlatch — 2 p.m. graveside memorial service, Freeze Cemetery with the Rev. Lee Nicholson officiating.
Saturday
Dave Harris, 79, and Eddie Boller, 87, both of Potlatch — 11:30 a.m. celebration of life with a luncheon to follow, Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Please bring chairs.
David Barnes, 83, of Pullman — 1 p.m. memorial View Room at the Gladish Community & Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Casual dress and humorous stories welcome.
Wilber Lewis Tanner, 87, of Moscow — 2 p.m. graveside military service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Moscow Cemetery with a get-together at Lena Whitmore Park to follow.
Sunday
Glen M. Smith, 83, of Pullman and Palouse — 2 p.m. memorial, St. James Episcopal Church, 1410 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. The Rev. Linda Bartholomew officiating. Reception will follow after the memorial service. Inurnment for family will follow at the Greenwood Cemetery in Palouse with military honors of the United States Navy Honor Guard and Potlatch Post No. 1030 VFW of Potlatch participating.
Tuesday
Jerrie Ann Jones, 75, of Pullman — 1:30 p.m. graveside service, Pullman Cemetery. An informal gathering will take place after the service at her daughter Shelley’s home in Pullman.