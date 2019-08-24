TODAY
Myrtle Louise Winn Petersen, 100, of Moscow — 10 a.m. funeral service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on the corner of Mountain View Road and Joseph St., Moscow.
Jeanine Fay Cook, 78, of Orofino — 11 a.m. funeral service, Pine Hills Funeral Home, 939 Michigan Ave., Orofino.
Bill Schoepflin, 72, of Farmington, Wash. — 3 p.m. memorial service, Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 404 Second St., Farmington, Wash. A family graveside service will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery.
FRIDAY
Jacob James “Jake” Hill, 93, of Moscow — 4-8 p.m. viewing at Shorts Funeral Chapel 1225 E. Sixth St., Moscow.