David Martin Shove, 81, of Juliaetta — 10:30 a.m. memorial, Juliaetta Nazarene Church, 516 State St. There will be a dinner at the Kendrick Senior Center immediately following the graveside service.
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. High around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low around 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: December 16, 2021 @ 1:28 am
