THURSDAY
Stephanie Staniewski, 68, of Moscow — Noon to 5 p.m. viewing at Short’s Funeral Chapel at 1126 E. Sixth St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 73F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 29, 2020 @ 6:23 am
