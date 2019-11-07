TODAY
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 3-6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
FRIDAY
Clifford Wayne Wexler Jr., 78, of Pullman — 11 a.m. service, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker Road, Pullman. Pastor Wesley Howell will officiate.
SATURDAY
Teddy Joel English, 60, of Genesee — 1 p.m. celebration of life at at the Moose Lodge, 210 N. Main St., Moscow. Feel free to bring a dish if you like, but you must bring a story and a bad joke.
John Lewis Leppelman, 71, formerly of Moscow — 1:30 p.m. funeral servicet Freeze Church with burial and Military Honors at Freeze Cemetery near Potlatch. A memorial reception immediately following. The reception will be held at Faith Church in Onaway, Idaho, at 401 Third St.