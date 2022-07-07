Today
Lee Knapik, 56, of Troy — 10:30 a.m. funeral, Short’s Funeral Home, Moscow. Burial will follow at Beulah gravesite in Troy along with a reception at the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Friday
Kenneth Walter “Kenny” Twitchell, 62, of Troy — 10 a.m. rosary, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow, with funeral Mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m., St. Gall Catholic Cemetery in Colton.
Saturday
Michael Joseph Dial, 71, of Moscow — 2:30 p.m. service, Kramer Funeral Home, 203 N. Bridge St., Palouse. A wake will follow at Steve Wolheter’s shop at 1028 Kennedy Ford Road, Potlatch.