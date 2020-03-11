FRIDAY
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 4-6 p.m. visitation, Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman.
SATURDAY
Betty Jean Newby, 88, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho, and formerly of Pullman — 10:30 a.m. celebration of life at Simpson United Methodist Church in Pullman, vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Lunch reception at the church to follow.
Sharon Kehoe, 72, of Moscow — 11 a.m. memorial service, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Beverly Hope Glass, 77, a resident of Palouse — 1 p.m. memorial service at the Palouse Federated Church, Palouse.