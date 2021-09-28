FRIDAY
Dr. Linda R. Robinette, 74, of Pullman — 11 a.m. celebration of life, Round Top Pavilion, at the Palouse Ridge Golf Course, Pullman.
SATURDAY
Gail Dryden Cook, 72, of Lewiston — 10 a.m. graveside, Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A celebration of life will follow immediately after the service at Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in the Clearwater Ball Room.
Kevin Kurtis Kasper, 57, of Clarkston — 10 a.m. rosary and 10:30 a.m. service, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St., Genesee. A gravesite service will follow at the Genesee Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Stanislaus Church Fellowship Hall, 633 Fifth Ave., Lewiston.
Jerold W. Power, 96, of Lewiston — 11 a.m. graveside services, Palouse Cemetery. A gathering will follow for family and friends at the Palouse Community Center.
Sean Michael Dealy, 38, of Pullman — 3 p.m. celebration of life, Living Faith Fellowship Church, 345 SW Kimball Drive, Pullman.